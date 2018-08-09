FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2016 file photo, David Schwimmer arrives at the 2016 FX Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. NBC announced that Schwimmer will have a recurring role on “Will & Grace” as Grace’s new love interest. The program returns for a second season on Oct. 4. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Former “Friends” star David Schwimmer will appear on “Will & Grace” as a new love interest for Debra Messing’s character.

NBC said Wednesday that Schwimmer will play opposite Messing’s Grace on the sitcom revival that’s back Oct. 4 on NBC.

Schwimmer isn’t the only familiar face appearing on the second season. Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack were previously announced guest stars.

“Friends” and the original “Will & Grace” were teammates on NBC’s powerhouse “Must See TV” Thursday night comedy lineup in the 1990s through the mid-2000s.

