Ouattara received 94.3% of the vote in Saturday’s election, the commission said early Tuesday. Turnout was 53.9%, according to election officials, while the opposition has maintained only 10% of Ivorian voters took part.

Ouattara had been expected to easily win the election after leading opposition figures Pascal Affi N’Guessan and Henri Konan Bedie called on their supporters to stay home. According to official results released Tuesday, they received 0.99% and 1.66% respectively. The only opposition candidate who still took part, Kouadio Konan Bertin, won 1.99%, the commission said.

Critics say Ouattara and his allies had shaped the race long before Election Day — 40 of the 44 potential candidates were disqualified from running, including former Prime Minister Guillaume Soro and ex-President Laurent Gbagbo.

Ouattara has been in power for nearly a decade and initially said he would not run again, but changed his mind after his party’s candidate died suddenly in July. He maintains that the two-term limit does not apply to him because of a constitutional referendum passed in 2016.

The 78-year-old president, who is popular with international donors, has said he was motivated to run again because of his love for his country. He has said it’s unlikely he would seek re-election again in 2025.

The opposition first tried to get Ouattara disqualified from seeking a third term but that legal effort failed. On Monday, the opposition coalition signaled it would go ahead and form a transitional government despite the official results showing Ouattara headed toward re-election.

They insisted that Ouattara’s mandate to lead Ivory Coast was now finished, and promised they would now start working on organizing “a fair, transparent and inclusive presidential election.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how the opposition could proceed with their plan given that the country’s electoral commissions are heavily weighted with Ouattara supporters as is the constitutional council that is to certify official results from Saturday’s election.

International election observers had said Monday that “a significant portion of the population did not vote,” compared to previous presidential elections.

“These problems threaten public acceptance of the results and the country’s cohesion,” said a statement released by the observer mission carried out by The Carter Center and Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa.

Ouattara was the internationally recognized winner of the disputed 2010 election, when then-President Laurent Gbagbo refused to concede defeat. Both men held their own inauguration ceremonies and the standoff persisted for months until pro-Ouattara forces captured Gbagbo from his underground bunker.

He later was acquitted of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court, though prosecutors are appealing. In the years since, critics say Ouattara’s government has failed to bring about national reconciliation, concentrating prosecutions on the crimes committed by Gbagbo loyalists.