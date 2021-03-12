The last time Lopez and Rodriguez posted a photo together was last month in the Dominican Republic.
The couple was given the nickname, J-Rod, three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.
In 2019, Rodriguez said he and Lopez had similar backgrounds and her latest film “Second Act” reflected the ties that drew them together.
___
This story has been corrected to remove an inaccurate reference to Rodriguez’s position on a baseball team.
