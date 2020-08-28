Adding to the confusion, Daniel Miskinis, the Kenosha police chief, said Friday that Blake, while hospitalized, was also placed under arrest on a felony warrant from last month in a domestic-abuse case. Miskinis then quickly acknowledged he did not know for sure whether that warrant had any connection to officers’ response on Sunday, the day of the shooting.

This added to the muddled picture authorities have painted of Blake’s shooting, even as video footage of the officer firing shot after shot into his back went viral, setting off intense protests in Kenosha and across the country.

Blake was shot seven times by Rusten Sheskey, a Kenosha police officer, and his relatives said the shooting left him paralyzed. His family reported on Thursday that since the shooting, Blake was handcuffed to his hospital bed, which Miskinis said was due to the outstanding warrant.

During a news briefing, Miskinis said that Blake was “being guarded because he’s under arrest,” elaborating that the arrest was “for an outstanding warrant for 3rd-degree sexual assault.”

According to Wisconsin court records, an arrest warrant was issued for Blake last month on the sexual-assault charge as well as a criminal trespass and disorderly conduct charge. The case was filed by the Kenosha district attorney’s office; the district attorney did not respond to questions seeking comment about the warrant.

Patrick Cafferty, a defense attorney who is representing Blake in the case, said the warrant was vacated as of midday Friday and the handcuffs removed, though the case remained active. He said it was vacated by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department; a spokesman there said he did not know if the warrant was vacated and referred questions to the district attorney’s office.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it had aided the Kenosha sheriff’s office with Blake’s custody while he was being treated in a hospital in Milwaukee County. The Milwaukee sheriff’s office posted on Twitter that Blake posted bond for the warrant, “enabling his release from custody.”

Cafferty said that the case is still ongoing and that they intend to plead not guilty and “address the merits of the case at the appropriate time.”

Officials have offered limited details about Blake’s shooting, which is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The agency said police who encountered Blake were called by a woman who said her boyfriend was there and not supposed to be. They have not said if Blake was the boyfriend in question. State investigators have also said the officers were attempting to arrest Blake, but did not specify why.

The state agency also said Blake acknowledged having a knife in his possession, and said investigators found one on the floor of his car after the shooting, but have not said whether any of the officers responding saw or knew about the knife.

Police in Kenosha have largely avoided answering questions about Blake’s shooting, citing the state investigation. Miskinis, who has previously emphasized that he knew few details of the shooting due to the outside investigation, said Friday that he believed this warrant was “why they were there, but I don’t know specifically.”

When asked if knowing about the warrant would change the nature of the police response, Miskinis said there would “be heightened awareness” but said that, while he did not know the full details, he described Blake resisting police and said that changed the dynamics on Sunday.

Cafferty declined to comment on Miskinis’s remarks, saying he did not have enough information yet to respond.

Attorneys separately representing Blake’s family did not immediately respond to questions about Miskinis’s comments, nor has the law firm, which is separate from Cafferty, responded to questions about the July warrant.

Authorities have not released any account from Sheskey or the other officers at the scene. Earlier on Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice for the first time identified two Kenosha officers — Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek — as the others present when Blake was shot. All three officers have been placed on leave amid the investigation.

The department also said that both Sheskey and Arenas tried and failed to use Tasers to stun Blake during the encounter. Investigators had previously only said that law enforcement officials used a Taser and did not specify that two officers attempted to wield theirs.

This shooting gave way to consecutive nights of damaging unrest that turned deadly on Tuesday night, when two people were killed and a third wounded in a shooting on the city’s streets.

On Thursday, officials filed a criminal complaint charging Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Antioch, Ill., with two homicides and an attempted homicide. The complaint cites video footage as well as statements from Rittenhouse, the medical examiner and Kenosha police detectives.

Rittenhouse was arrested in Antioch, about 20 miles west of Kenosha, and held in a juvenile detention center.

At an extradition hearing on Friday, which Rittenhouse did not attend, a public defender asked for a delay so that the 17-year-old could hire a private attorney. The hearing was delayed until Sept. 25.