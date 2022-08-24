Jacob Blake's uncle alleges Wisconsin deputies tortured him

MILWAUKEE — An uncle of Jacob Blake filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff’s deputies in Wisconsin unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the 2020 Kenosha police shooting of his nephew.

Justin Blake filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Milwaukee, alleging that he was standing quietly outside Kenosha’s public safety building during an April 2021 protest when sheriff’s deputies arrested him and strapped him into an emergency restraint chair for almost seven hours. He says his neck, back and shoulders were injured and that the Kenosha County deputies’ treatment of him amounted to state-sponsored torture.