Judge G. Thomas Cooper says Lewis is neither a danger to the community nor a flight risk.
Cooper says Lewis would’ve served his sentence by the time the appeal was decided. If the conviction is upheld, Lewis will return to prison.
Lewis was convicted on Oct. 25. Prosecutors said Lewis hired a 22-year-old personal assistant and used his power to set up a sexual encounter on a trip.
