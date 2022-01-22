“Peter was an outdoorsman from Jamaica,” said Paul Jubas, a civil rights attorney from Pittsburgh who is advising the family. “He loved being outside in nature.”
Pennsylvania State Police were called to the home on Carls Road just before 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 12 and found Spencer dead on the front lawn with multiple gunshot wounds. A suspect, 25, and three other people at the home were detained and questioned, police said in a news release, but all four were released after consultation with the Venango County District Attorney’s Office.
Police said they found multiple firearms, “ballistic evidence,” and controlled substances at the home. But after six weeks, no one has been charged with a crime. Those working with Spencer’s family are asking other law enforcement agencies to get involved.
The Venango County district attorney’s office did not return multiple requests for comment. Investigators are still waiting for the results of a toxicology report and state police urged the public to “remain patient.”
— Philadelphia Inquirer
MICHIGAN
Oxford High School to reopen after shooting
Increased security, new paint in “calming colors” and handwritten messages of support on hearts and snowflakes will greet students returning to Oxford High School on Monday for the first day of school since a mass shooting on Nov. 30.
A team of therapy dogs will walk the hallways with handlers, including where the shooting took place. Trauma-trained staff will be looking for signs that students need help as they ease back into classrooms. “Safe rooms” have been created where students can find solace and help.
A new mural has also been painted across a giant wall of the school.
Regardless of the changes, stepping back inside Oxford High School will be a new experience for every student, school staffer or parent in the wake of the shooting. Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17, were killed, and a teacher and six students were wounded.
Many of the shooting victims are continuing their long physical recovery at home, including Kylie Ossege, 17, who was shot in the chest and left the hospital earlier this month.
— Detroit News
Regina King's son dies by suicide: Ian Alexander Jr., the only child of award-winning actor and director Regina King, has died. He turned 26 on Wednesday. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," a family statement shared Saturday by a King spokesman said. The spokesman confirmed the death was suicide. No further details were released. The "One Night in Miami" director shared Alexander with her former husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.
Southeast coast hit by ice, snow: A layer of ice and a blanket of snow covered coastal areas stretching from South Carolina to Virginia Saturday after a winter weather system brought colder temperatures and precipitation not often seen in the region. Authorities urged drivers to stay off the roads and highways, which forecasters said are slick and snow-packed in the storm's aftermath.
Pa. police warn of escaped lab monkey: Residents of a Pennsylvania county were warned Saturday not to approach a monkey that was missing after a crash involving a pickup that was towing a trailer taking about 100 animals to a lab. State police urged people not to look for or capture the cynomolgus macaque monkey following the Friday afternoon crash on a state highway near an Interstate 80 exit in Montour County.
— From news services