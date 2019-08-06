NEW YORK — Conductor James Levine’s breach of contract and defamation lawsuit against the Metropolitan Opera has been settled.

A lawyer for Levine and the company made the announcement Tuesday but did not disclose terms of the agreement.

The 76-year Levine was the Met’s music or artistic director from 1976-2016, then became its music director emeritus. He was fired in March 2018 after the Met said an investigation found evidence of sexual abuse and harassment. Levine sued three days later, seeking at least $5.8 million in damages.

New York Supreme Court Justice Andrea Masley dismissed all but one of the defamation claims in March.

Levine’s lawyer, Edward J.M. Little, and Met spokesman Tim McKeough both confirmed the settlement and declined additional comment.

