James Patterson sorry for saying white writers face racism

NEW YORK — James Patterson is apologizing for saying that white male writers are being subjected to “just another of form of racism,” comments the best-selling author had made during an interview with The Sunday Times in London.
Patterson, promoting his memoir “James Patterson: The Stories of My Life,” told the Times in a story which ran last weekend that he worried that white men were having difficulties finding work in film and publishing, calling it a “just another form of racism.
“Can you get a job?” he wondered. “Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers.”
The 75-year-old Patterson himself has thrived like few others, publishing multiple bestsellers each year, including novels and children’s books. He is ranked with J.K. Rowling and a handful of others as among the world’s richest writers.