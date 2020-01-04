National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said most of the fatalities included those who had drowned or been electrocuted since rivers broke their banks early Wednesday after extreme rains hit on New Year’s Eve.

It’s the worst flooding in the area since 2007, when 80 people were killed over 10 days.

— Associated Press

FRANCE

Stabbings investigated as an act of terrorism

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutors on Saturday took over the investigation of a fatal knife rampage near Paris, saying they had established that the attacker had been radicalized and had carefully planned an act intended to spread terror.

A man identified only as Nathan C. stabbed one person to death on Friday in a park in Villejuif, just outside southern Paris, and wounded two others. The attacker, who had a history of drug and psychiatric problems, was shot dead by police.

The department said it was also looking into whether Nathan C., who was born in 1997 in Lilas, a northeastern suburb of Paris, had any accomplices. Religious texts including a copy of the Koran were found among his belongings.

The attacker had been to a hospital a few months earlier and was undergoing psychiatric treatment.

— Reuters

Airstrike hits military academy in Tripoli, killing at least 16: An airstrike slammed into a military academy in Libya's capital, Tripoli, on Saturday, killing at least 16 people, most of them students, health authorities said. Malek Merset, a spokesman with the Tripoli-based Health Ministry, told the Associated Press that the airstrike took place in the capital's Hadaba area, just south of the city center where fighting has been raging for months. He said the strike also wounded at least 37 others, who were taken to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.

Bus hits bomb, killing at least 14 in Burkina Faso: Fourteen people were killed and 19 wounded when a bus carrying students ran over a bomb in northern Burkina Faso, the government said in a statement. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast, which hit one bus in a convoy of three that was carrying 160 passengers in all, it said.

China replaces head of Hong Kong Liaison Office: China has replaced the head of its Hong Kong Liaison Office, the most senior mainland political official based in the Chinese-controlled territory, following more than six months of often violent anti-government protests in the city. China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on its website that Wang Zhimin, who had held the post since 2017, had been replaced by 65-year-old Luo Huining, who until November was the top official of China's ruling Communist Party in the northern province of Shanxi.

Greens approve coalition government deal in Austria: A party congress of Austria's Greens overwhelmingly backed a coalition deal reached with the Conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz, paving the way for him to return as chancellor and for the left-wing party to enter government for the first time. Delegates at the party's Federal Congress in Salzburg backed the coalition deal by a show of hands, with 93.2 percent voting in favor, the official tally showed.

— From news services

