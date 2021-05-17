In addition, prosecutors say Montgomery illegally hunted a bobcat in January, allegedly using a slingshot to knock it out of a tree and then allowing his dogs to kill it in violation state law. He has been charged with two counts of unlawful taking of a bobcat by Colorado authorities.
“Montgomery has no respect for the Court’s orders, just like he had no respect for law enforcement at the Capitol on January 6,” prosecutors said.
Montgomery’s lawyer, Dani Jahn, did not immediately return a call and an email seeking comment.
Prosecutors initially asked that Montgomery be jailed for violating the terms of his release but later asked for him to be placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring after negotiating with the defense.
Monday’s order by U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss bars Montgomery from having any firearms, including in his house, or from hunting. It only allows him to leave home for court appearances, for medical care and other activities approved by the court or pretrial services.
Montgomery was indicted on 10 charges in April, including assaulting a police officer, engaging in physical violence and illegally entering the Capitol building. He is accused of kicking the officer and then wrestling with him to try to grab his baton.