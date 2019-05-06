FILE - In a Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 file photo, Gina Rodriguez speaks in the A Final Farewell to “Jane the Virgin” panel during the CW TCA Winter Press Tour, in Pasadena, Calif. Rodriguez has gotten married. The 34-year-old shared a video on Instagram of the Saturday, May 4, 2019 wedding to Joe LoCicero. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — “Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez has gotten married.

The 34-year-old shared a video on Instagram of Saturday’s wedding to Joe LoCicero. Cast member Justin Baldoni sang at the service. She writes in the caption: “May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband, Joseph, I am yours forever.”

The couple met in 2016 when LoCicero played a stripper on the CW series. They got engaged in the summer of 2018.

