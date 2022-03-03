“We are excited to welcome the family back live to New Orleans and thrilled to connect with more of our diasporic family through new digital experiences,” Essence CEO Caroline Wanga said in the announcement.
In addition to the nightly concerts inside the Superdome, the festival will include programming on networking, finance, career, wellness, fashion, beauty and more at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and other entertainment in venues citywide.
Launched in 1995 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Essence magazine, the festival has evolved into the world’s largest celebration of Black women, culture and communities, convening more than 530,000 people annually over the July 4th weekend in New Orleans, the company statement said.
The festival, with the 2022 theme “It’s The Black Joy For Me,” plans to expand its digital programming, livestreaming “select on-the-ground activities” as well as creating new digital-only content and experiences, the company added.
And even though some COVID-19 restrictions have been eased, proof of vaccination is required to participate in festival events, organizers said.