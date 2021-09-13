Leno: When you do a show in L.A., the cheapest, most efficient way to do it is to get people within 10 miles of the studio, (and) if they’re not in show business they have some connection to it. For the last year we sent out feelers to Florida, Louisiana, all over, and we fly people in. We choose the ones that seem like characters. And you really see when they come here, they’re like, ‘It’s my first time in L.A. and oh my God.’ There’s an excitement and a nervousness you don’t get from the people who bump into Brad Pitt every day at the deli.