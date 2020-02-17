The Amazon founder and CEO said the grants will go to individuals and organizations from around the global, adding that the effort will “take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals.”

He said grants will be issued this summer, and added, “Earth is the one thing we all have in common — let’s protect it, together.”

The fund builds off prior commitments that Bezos has made in recent years to reduce Amazon’s impact on the environment, including signing a “climate pledge” last year that commits the company to operate on 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030.

Bezos signed the pledge one day before company employees — members of the Amazon Employees for Climate Justice — planned to walk off the job in protest, saying the retailer and tech giant needs to do more to reduce its carbon footprint. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Amazon has a massive environmental imprint, delivering what some experts estimate is more than 1 billion packages a year to consumers in the United States. The company’s Amazon Web Series is also the leading provider of cloud computing to corporate customers, consuming massive amounts of electricity to power its giant data centers, including one in Northern Virginia.

In January, Amazon warned at least two employees who publicly criticized the company’s environmental policies that they could be fired for future violations of its communications policy.

A lawyer in the e-commerce giant’s employee-relations group sent a letter to two workers quoted in an October Washington Post report, accusing them of violating the company’s external communications policy. An email sent to Maren Costa, a principal user-experience designer at the company, and reviewed by The Post warned that future infractions could “result in formal corrective action, up to and including termination of your employment with Amazon.”

Amazon has committed to ordering 100,000 electric delivery vehicles, which it expects to start using by 2021, and has also donated $100 million to reforestation efforts. It has promised to being plastic-free in India by June.

During an Amazon conference in India in January, Bezos called on small and large companies to commit to changes that would reduce their impact on the environment.

“Anyone today who is not acknowledging that climate change is real — that we humans are affecting this plant in a very significant and dangerous way — those people are not being reasonable,” he said.

Bezos’s worth is estimated at about $130 billion, making him the richest man in the world.