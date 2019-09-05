ARLINGTON, Va. — A northern Virginia county is taking down highway signs honoring the president of the Confederacy.

In May, a state panel approved Arlington County’s request to change the name of U.S. Route 1 in the county from Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway. County workers were beginning to swap out the signs on Thursday, at a cost of $17,000.

The city of Alexandria made a similar change at the start of the year. The highway carried the Jefferson Davis name since 1922.

