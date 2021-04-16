Star is best known for his cosmetics business. He has been splitting time between California and his small ranch near Casper since December, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.
Since moving to Wyoming, Star has said he plans to employ locals at a warehouse for his company, Jeffree Star Cosmetics.
He has drawn attention for using racist language and more recently has posed with a Confederate flag and promoted self-harm, prompting him to apologize.
