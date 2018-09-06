DOVER, Del. — Delaware Democratic Party voters on Thursday nominated Kathleen Jennings, a veteran prosecutor, for state attorney general and Kathy McGuiness for state auditor.

Jennings, who has served both as state prosecutor and chief deputy attorney general — the number two spot in the state Department of Justice — defeated three other candidates in Thursday’s primary: Chris Johnson, LaKresha Roberts and Tim Mullaney.

Jennings advances to face Republican candidate Bernard Pepukayi in the November general election to decide who will replace incumbent Democrat Matt Denn. Denn chose not to seek re-election.

Pepukayi, a longtime Democrat, switched parties and filed to run late last month after former Sussex County prosecutor Peggy Marshall Strong quit the race last week, leaving the GOP without a candidate.

Jennings dominated her primary challengers in fundraising, raising almost $500,000 for her campaign, far more than the combined total of the other three candidates.

McGuiness, who served as Rehoboth Beach commissioner, won a three-way Democratic primary battle for the party’s endorsement in the auditor’s race. She bested Dennis Williams and Kathleen Davies.

McGuiness will face Republican James Spadola in the November general election.

