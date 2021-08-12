AMODIO: I never endanger the game. The No. 1 priority for me is being able to play the next day. So I never want to make a bet just looking for more money in a way that would risk the outcome of the game. That being said, in general, I know more than half of for example, the final (’Jeopardy!’ answers). In a gambling setting, if you have a better than 50% chance, it makes sense to put all your marbles in there and in the end, in the long run, it’ll work out. Now, unfortunately, I might not get to see the long run, so maybe it won’t even out.