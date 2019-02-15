ONTARIO, Calif. — A private jet has landed safely at a Southern California airport despite a landing gear problem.

The twin-engine Gulfstream G4 touched down gingerly shortly after 2 p.m. Friday at Ontario International Airport, east of Los Angeles.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the jet lost a wheel while departing Los Angeles International Airport and circled Ontario to burn off fuel.

The plane’s planned destination was Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The jet is registered to Really Convenient Aviation LLC of Wilmington, Delaware.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.