ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in New Jersey.

A municipal judge in Rockaway Township on Wednesday suspended the fourth-round draft pick’s driver’s license for 90 days and fined him $639.

New Jersey State Police say the 22-year-old Herndon was driving his Nissan Armada in June when he crashed into a Toyota Land Cruiser that was towing a trailer carrying another vehicle. The 76-year-old driver was not injured.

Soon after the incident, Herndon said “this is not who I am.”

Herndon could face suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

An email seeking comment from the team was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.