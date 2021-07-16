“At that point, it was chaos,” Katz said.
The collapse ripped through the heart of Surfside’s Jewish community, estimated to make up about a third of the beachfront town’s population. On Thursday, officials announced that they were nearing the end of their search for those trapped in the rubble; 97 people had been confirmed dead.
Surfside is a community bound by tradition, its sunlit streets lined with kosher restaurants and synagogues. And that adherence to tradition defines the recovery and burial process, too. Organizations like CSE Florida have been on the scene, collaborating with rescue workers, the medical examiner’s office and local funeral homes to retrieve remains and facilitate the first steps of the sacred Jewish burial tradition.
“The work that they do is critical in helping bring comfort to people who lost relatives, knowing that their loved ones are being cared for appropriately and respectfully,” said Rabbi Motti Seligson, associate director of Chabad.org, run by Chabad-Lubavitch.
Jewish organizers have flooded Surfside in recent weeks, offering services to survivors and the families of those lost in the disaster, as well as the community at large. For collectives like CSE Florida and Chesed of South Florida, that means communicating and adhering to Jewish tradition when handling the bodies of those killed.
The process is rooted in biblical texts: In Genesis 3:19, God tells Adam: “You are dust and to dust you shall return.” Jewish law therefore dictates that the deceased’s body return to the earth as whole as possible, Seligson said.
Cremation and embalming are prohibited, as are autopsies, unless in extreme circumstances. And in situations when the deceased’s body is mutilated, those tasked with retrieving the remains may also look to collect some of the person’s belongings: hairbrushes, blood-soaked clothing, any object on which the deceased might have left a physical trace.
“Jewish law is unequivocal in its insistence that the body in its entirety be returned to the earth in a way that allows for the natural process of its decomposition and reintegration with its primordial source: the soil of which it was formed,” Seligson said.
“We return what we have,” said Yona Lunger, the founder of Chesed of South Florida — a volunteer group that trains people for tasks including preparing bodies for funerals.
In line with Jewish tradition, groups like Chesed of South Florida and CSE Florida represent the chevra kadisha: volunteer organizations that tend to the dead before burial. They keep a low profile, springing to action as the plume of grief and pain rises.
The burial process consists of three elements, Seligson said. It starts with the tahara (purification), in which the body is meticulously cleansed while specific prayers are recited.
After the cleansing, remains are draped in white shrouds, placed in modest wooden caskets and buried in the ground.
“There’s uniformity,” Seligson said. “No one’s buried in something more opulent than anyone else.”
Mourners then come together for shiva, a seven-day period where family members receive visitors, recite the Mourner’s Kaddish as part of the daily prayer service and reminisce over the life of their loved one. Many bring food, Rabbi Aryeh Citron said.
“It’s kind of a reunion,” said Citron, a rabbi at Surfside Minyan. “Not the kind of reunion you would want. But at least, you know, people feel that support and have that love.”
The burial process is quick in normal circumstances, with funerals often taking place within 24 hours after death.
Amid the carnage of the Champlain Towers collapse, though, the retrieval of bodies has taken much longer. Hours turned to days. Days turned into weeks. The uncertainty was taxing for families, Citron said.
“The mood before the bodies were found, when nobody knew what was going on, [included] some shouting and screaming and a lot of stress,” Citron said. “And then relatives are found. . . . That’s a blessing.”
After his parents’ bodies were recovered July 5, Dovy Ainsworth said he and his siblings shifted quickly from the anxious waiting of the previous week and a half to the burial and mourning. They contacted a local funeral home with the goal of burying the beloved couple — parents of seven who had just welcomed a new granddaughter — as soon as possible in accordance with Jewish law.
“The sooner the burial, the better it is for the soul,” said Ainsworth, whose daughter was born hours before the collapse. “You want to get it rested.”
The family decided to have Itty and Tzvi Ainsworth buried in New York, where they were flown by Hatzalah, a Jewish emergency medical response group. Before the funerals, Ainsworth spent time with his parents, thanking them and asking forgiveness. The caskets holding the couple were later taken to the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, where scores of mourners stopped to pay their respects.
A little over a day after their bodies were discovered, Itty and Tzvi Ainworth were buried in a double plot at a Jewish cemetery in Queens. (From the time they are found until they are buried, the bodies are never left alone. They are accompanied at all times by “shomrim,” or guardians, who often recite psalms as they carry out their solemn duty.) After the graves were covered, the family said Kaddish for the first time.
The siblings then sat shiva in Miami Beach. They lit candles, said prayers and received visitors who came to offer condolences. They will continue to recite Kaddish daily, with a prayer quorum of at least 10 people, for up to 11 months, and then annually on the anniversary of their parents’ deaths.
“I think at times like this — maybe you have to — but you become a very spiritual person,” Ainsworth said. “When you understand the laws, the process and the way it’s done, you begin to appreciate how comforting it is, how important it is. And everything — every step and process — is done with such care and consideration by such experienced people that it just makes a horrible situation easier.”