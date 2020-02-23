Similar vague threats were emailed to about 18 other Jewish community centers across the country, Cuomo’s office said. The centers provide educational, fitness and social programs for children and adults. Cuomo’s office had no further details about the nature of the threats or whether police searched other locations.
Cuomo said the FBI is investigating where the threats originated.
— Associated Press
Calif. man dies in rocket crash: A California man who said he wanted to fly to the edge of space to see if the world is round died after his home-built rocket blasted off into the desert sky and plunged back to Earth. "Mad" Mike Hughes, 64, was killed Saturday after his rocket crashed on private property near Barstow. Hughes also was a limousine driver, who held the Guinness world record for "longest limousine ramp jump" for jumping 103 feet in a Lincoln Town Car stretch limousine at a speedway in 2002.
Calif. man drives Jeep off garage roof: A man drove his Jeep off the sixth floor of a Los Angeles-area parking garage early Sunday and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said. When officers arrived shortly after midnight, they found the destroyed vehicle up against a McDonald's restaurant across the street from the garage in Santa Monica, police said. They said the 20-year-old driver, who was not immediately identified, was conscious and speaking with officers when they arrived. Firefighters extricated him from the wreckage and took him to a trauma center, where he was listed in critical condition, the Santa Monica Fire Department said. Two passengers inside the Jeep were able to jump out before it went off the roof, the Los Angeles Times reported.
— From news services