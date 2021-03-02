The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center.
The pre-show will feature performances by rapper Burna Boy, singer Rufus Wainwright, jazz band Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, pianist Igor Levit, singer Poppy and Latin electropop musician Lido Pimienta.
Aiko’s third studio album “Chilombo” is nominated for album of the year and best progressive R&B album.
She’s also up for best R&B performance for her song “Lightning & Thunder,” featuring John Legend.
