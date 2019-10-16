CLERMONT, Ky. — For about $23 bucks, you can either get a bottle of Jim Beam bourbon or spend a night at the company’s distillery in Kentucky.

The Courier Journal reports the company has posted the Clermont property on Airbnb, with reservations running from Oct. 21 through the end of the year. The online posting says Jim Beam American Stillhouse renters will “join the Beam family for a weekend and live like one of Jim Beam’s seven generations of Master Distillers.”