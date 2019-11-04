Democratic candidate Jim Hood, in his fourth term as attorney general and the only statewide Democratic officeholder, is up against Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves (R) in what is widely believed to be Mississippi’s closest governor’s race in at least two decades. A survey last month by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy showed 46 percent of voters supporting Reeves while 43 percent backed Hood.

The electoral-vote rule has rarely come into play since its adoption as part of the state’s constitution in 1890, but Mississippi’s increasingly Republican tilt and partisan gerrymandering are raising the odds it could happen this year. Amid concerns thatit could affect Hood’s chance to take the governorship, seven black residents filed a federal lawsuit in September saying the provision violated the U.S. Constitution as well as the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The plaintiffs cited the federal one-person-one-vote doctrine.

On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Daniel P. Jordan III issued a ruling that denied the plaintiffs’ request for a temporary injunction prior to Tuesday’s election. But advocates say the judge also appeared to signal that the lawsuit has merit, and that the court could revisit the issue should the election land before the House.

“Though at the preliminary stage, the Court has grave concern that at least the Electoral-Vote Rule is unconstitutional,” Jordan wrote.

Robert McDuff, a lawyer with the Mississippi Center for Justice, said the ruling presents an opportunity for advocates to quickly challenge the provision should Hood win the popular vote but fail to carry a majority of House districts. Republicans hold 73 seats, or 60 percent of the House, raising the prospect that they could vote to install Reeves as governor even if he doesn’t win the most votes.

“If [the electoral-vote rule] is triggered by next week’s election results, we will move quickly and ask the judge to nullify the provision before the Mississippi House of Representatives has the opportunity to take the decision away from the voters,” Jordan said. “The judge’s recognition of the constitutional infirmity on this electoral voter-rule is an important step in ultimately eliminating the vestige of Mississippi’s racist 1890 constitutional convention.”

Nicole Webb, a spokeswoman for the Mississippi Republican Party, told the Clarion Ledger that the state GOP does not oppose eliminating the electoral-vote rule. But she characterized the lawsuit as a partisan power play, calling it a possible “continuation of national Democrats’ attempts to delegitimize elections they do not win, rather than grapple with the fact that their leftist policies are out of step with the preferences of most Americans.”

The Mississippi 1890 constitutional convention was held after Reconstruction when white residents were seeking ways to keep African Americans from gaining political power.

According to the Clarion Ledger, there have been three instances in which a statewide candidate has failed to win both the popular vote as well as a majority of state house districts. In two of those cases, both in races for lieutenant governor, a candidate conceded before the House could decide the contest. But in 1999, when Democrats controlled the House, lawmakers declared Democrat Ronnie Musgrove the winner after he won a plurality of the vote but failed to carry a majority of districts, the Clarion Ledger reported.

Hood’s advisers are optimistic that they can win the tight race outright by driving up turnout among black voters, who make about 38 percent of the state’s population, as well as winning over white Democrats who backed him in his races for attorney general.

Despite vows from advocates to challenge the election should it be sent to the state House, Hood campaign officials say they are not yet endorsing the effort. Instead, they said their focus through Tuesday is winning the election at the ballot box.

“Our effort is turnout and making sure we get the votes we need to be elected governor,” said Michael Rejebian, a Hood adviser.

