ATLANTA — Jimmy Carter is marking 40 years of normalized relations between the U.S. and China that began during his presidency.

Carter planned to speak Friday during an event at the Carter Center in Atlanta celebrating four decades since the two economic and military superpowers resumed diplomatic ties. Scheduled to join Carter was Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the U.S.

Carter counts the breakthrough with China among the top accomplishments of his presidency. The two countries normalized diplomatic relations on Jan. 1, 1979, following an agreement Carter and Chinese Vice Premier Deng Xiaoping announced on Dec. 15, 1978.

Carter’s speech Friday is part of a three-day symposium marking the anniversary.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.