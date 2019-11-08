Florida voters enacted constitutional Amendment 4 last year aimed at allowing about 1.4 million ex-felons to vote.
Legend says he backs efforts to allow former felons to fully regain their place in society. Legend held a fundraiser Thursday night for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, which is mounting a statewide effort to help former prisoners obtain the right to vote.
