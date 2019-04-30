LOS ANGELES — The summer of 1991 was made for John Singleton. That was when the filmmaker’s first feature, “Boyz N the Hood” was released.

Singleton, who died Monday at age 51, found his calling in the movie that told the stories of young men who grew up in South-Central Los Angeles.

The film gave depth and humanity to characters who were rarely treated that way, following them sympathetically from difficult boyhood into even-more-difficult adulthood.

The film gave Ice Cube his acting debut, and gave boosts to the young careers of Cuba Gooding Jr. and Regina King, both of whom would later win Academy Awards.

Singleton himself was nominated for a best-director Oscar, becoming the first black filmmaker, and youngest person ever, to earn the honor.

