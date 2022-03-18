Songwriter Otis Blackwell, who wrote “Don’t Be Cruel” and “All Shook Up” for Elvis Presley and “Breathless” and “Great Balls of Fire” for Jerry Lee Lewis, is also being honored by the hall.

So is Mary Katherine Aldin, who has spent decades as a DJ and compiler or annotator of blues and folk reissue albums.

An album by Bo Diddley and singles by Sonny Boy Williamson II, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Roy Brown, B.B. King and the Baby Face Leroy Trio also will enter the hall.