Ramone, whose real name was John Cummings, bought the guitar to replace his original blue Ventures II, which was stolen, according to RR Auction.
It was played at every Ramones performance from November 1977 until his retirement in August 1996, RR said. He died in 2004.
The guitar, along with other Ramones memorabilia, came from the collection of Daniel Rey, a musician and producer who was also a longtime Ramones collaborator.
Some of the other items sold included Johnny Ramone’s Mark-2 signature guitar for almost $50,000, and Joey Ramone’s Shure microphones from the final Ramones concert for more than $13,000.
The auction began Aug. 24 and concluded Saturday.