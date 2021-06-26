NEW YORK

J&J to pay millions in opioid lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson said it agreed to pay $263 million to resolve opioid lawsuits filed in New York, settling the cases on the eve of the first U.S. jury trial over claims that the company mishandled the highly addictive painkillers.

The settlement resolves complaints brought by New York State Attorney General Letitia James and two Long Island counties that are set to go to trial next week. In a statement Saturday, the company said the deal is consistent with a $5 billion settlement proposal it made last year to resolve all its opioid liability. The global proposal has yet to be finalized.

“The dollar amount to be received by the state is the pro-rated share it would have received under the broader agreement in principle, which will be deducted from the all-in settlement amount,” J&J said in the statement. The company’s Janssen unit stopped making opioid painkillers last year. J&J denied any wrongdoing.

James’s office said in a separate statement that the J&J settlement would provide $230 million to New York municipalities. That figure didn’t include legal fees and costs that J&J factored into its final tally, a spokesman for James said.

— Bloomberg News

Five killed in hot-air balloon crash in New Mexico: All five people aboard a hot-air balloon that crashed in Albuquerque on Saturday morning are confirmed to have been killed. The pilot was earlier confirmed to be among the other four deceased, which included two men and two women ranging in age from 40 to 60 years old, tweeted KOB reporter Joy Wang. Authorities responded to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. local time after reports of a balloon hitting a power line, KOB reported. Authorities said the cause of the crash is unknown, Wang tweeted.

— New York Daily News