JOLIET, Ill. — A northern Illinois teacher is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, who also was a teacher.

Authorities say Michael Kazecki beat his 38-year-old wife, Rebecca Kazecki, to death after she tried to intervene when he was hitting their 11-year-old son Tuesday.

Rebecca Kazecki died at a hospital from a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

Will County Circuit Judge Ben Braun ordered Kazecki held on a $2 million bond Wednesday.

Defense attorney Nathaniel Tate says Kazecki contests the nature of the charges, including the first-degree murder charge. Tate says Kazecki once worked as a professor for Joliet Junior College, Moraine Valley Community College and South Suburban College.

A Joliet Public Schools District 86 spokeswoman says Michael and Rebecca Kazecki have been teachers in the district.

