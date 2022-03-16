The department said Hirshey, who was wearing a neck brace as he left the hospital, “still has a long recovery period.”

Hirshey was wounded on March 8 when 40-year-old Alex Felix shot him through his patrol car window, police said.

Hirshey and other Joplin officers were searching for Felix after he fatally shot Joplin police Cpl. Benjamin Cooper, 40, and Officer Jake Reed, 27, during a confrontation at a Joplin shopping area.

Another Joplin officer shot and killed Felix after Hirshey was wounded. Police have not discussed a possible motive for Felix’s actions.