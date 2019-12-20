At times, the park becomes drive-through-only because there are no more parking spaces.

Visitors are advised to avoid driving in between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. because entrance station lines are at their peak during those hours.

The park says using the Twentynine Palms entrance is a way to avoid the line at the entrance near the town of Joshua Tree.

Recent years have seen a big increase in annual attendance at Joshua Tree National Park, which straddles the Mojave and Colorado deserts 140 miles (225 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

A similar alternative destination is the Mojave National Preserve, which lies to the north.

