Universal Pictures will release “The King of Staten Island” in June. Davidson co-wrote the film, a semi-autobiographical comedy about a young man living at home with his mother (Marisa Tomei) on New York’s Staten Island.

Also premiering at SXSW will be Spike Jonze’s “Beastie Boys Story,” which the filmmaker touts as a “live documentary experience.” Jonze shot the documentary last April over a handful of performances in Brooklyn in which Mike Diamond and Adam Horowitz tell a story about their group. Earlier Wednesday, Apple TV Plus announced that it had acquired the film with plans for a limited IMAX theatrical release in early April before it begins streaming later that month.