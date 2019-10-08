In an interview with The StarNews of Wilmington , Nelson says he thinks the 1985 movie is “a product of its time” and that he doesn’t “see those problems that Molly sees.”

The 59-year-old Nelson is in Wilmington to star in the play “Love Letters,” which will be performed Saturday at Kenan Auditorium. His co-star in the two-person drama is Sheryl Lee, who played Laura Palmer in “Twin Peaks.”

