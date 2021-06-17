Boddy is charged with murder, robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and conspiracy.
Boddy is charged with killing 17-year-old Joseph Quick in New Castle last year after setting up a deal to buy marijuana from him. Boddy was 15 at the time of the killing.
According to court records, Boddy showed a handgun to a 16-year-old codefendant while they were in a stolen car on their way to meet Quick and said he planned to rob him.
Police said Quick was shot after he tried to grab the weapon from Boddy.
Medinilla noted that state law requires that juveniles charged with murder and other serious violent felonies be tried as adults in most circumstances, and that the defense had failed to meet its burden of showing that Family Court jurisdiction would be more appropriate.
The judge said the nature of the charges weigh against transfer and noted that Boddy was already prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a previous adjudication for robbery. While on probation last year, Boddy was charged in New Jersey with drug and gun offenses. Quick was killed three months later.
“Defendant’s criminal history demonstrates that attempts at supervision and rehabilitative efforts have failed,” Medinilla wrote.