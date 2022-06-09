Judge accepts plea deal for Indiana teacher who slapped teen

Placeholder while article actions load

Former Jimtown High School sociology teacher Michael Hosinski entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of battery causing moderate injury in Elkhart Superior Court. The agreement calls for a one-year jail term to be suspended and served on probation.

Hosinski, 62, of Osceola, also will undergo anger evaluation and cannot have any contact with the victim.

Hosinski, who was charged in March, confronted the student about a hoodie the teen was wearing. Security camera footage showed the two arguing in a hallway, Hosinski slapping the student, and the student’s head hitting a wall. The teen was left with an abrasion to the inside of his mouth and a lump on the back of his head, police said.