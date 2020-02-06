Allegheny County Bar Association said it is also “demanding a complete investigation by the Judicial Conduct Board of Pennsylvania.”

Tranquilli was temporarily reassigned to summary appeals on Tuesday following an interview of the judge by court administration staff. He will be forbidden from hearing any case and will be restricted to “administrative duties only, effective immediately.”

The judge allegedly made the comments in his chambers in the presence of the prosecutor, Ted Dutkowski, and the defense attorney, Joe Otte.

Tranquilli did not responded to requests for comment this week.