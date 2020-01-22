Lyle, 32, has claimed he acted in self-defense and was trying to protect his children when he punched Juan Ricardo Hernandez during a road rage confrontation in Miami last March.

The unarmed Hernandez, 63, suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later at a hospital.

Since he was charged with manslaughter, Lyle has been living in Miami on house arrest with an ankle monitor. Even though the judge denied the request to travel, she granted Lyle more freedom to move around on the condition he returns every night to the apartment owned by his sister and brother-in-law.

A judge last August refused to dismiss the case under Florida’s “stand your ground” self-defense law, but Lyle is appealing that decision.