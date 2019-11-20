The woman describes the October 2014 attack in a Title IX lawsuit she filed in 2016. University spokesman Mark Rushing says the facts will show that the university promptly assisted the plaintiff, addressed the alleged misconduct and expelled the other student.
The plaintiff’s attorney, George Rozzell, declined to comment.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports a jury trial in the case is scheduled for March.
