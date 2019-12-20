AD

Stone, 67, was convicted by a federal jury in Washington last month of one count of tampering with a witness and six counts of lying to Congress about his efforts to learn of Democratic emails the government has alleged were hacked by Russia and released by the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Stone, who was charged as part of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian interference, faces a maximum of 50 years in prison, but a first-time offender would face much less time under federal sentencing guidelines.

— Spencer S. Hsu

NEW YORK

Nearly 100 charged after sting on MS-13

Prosecutors in New York unveiled sweeping charges against nearly 100 alleged members of the MS-13 gang Friday, in what the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office dubbed the “largest takedown” of the criminal group in the state’s history.

Suffolk County prosecutors charged 96 alleged members or associates of MS-13 as a result of a two-year operation, which they say thwarted seven murder plots and resulted in the seizure of drugs such as fentanyl and the confiscation of weapons that included long guns and machetes.

Nine leaders of various MS-13 “cliques” operating in New York are among those charged, officials said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said the sting had “put an end to the ‘New York Program,’ ” an effort by MS-13 to entrench its operation on the East Coast.

In Suffolk County, there have been 44 MS-13-related killings since 2010, according to the district attorney’s office.

The gang, whose full name is Mara Salvatrucha, is made up mainly of immigrants or their descendants from El Salvador, according to the Justice Department. It has established itself across the nation, including in New York and Virginia.

— Kayla Epstein

