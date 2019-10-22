Kendall rejected the argument made by the former “Empire” actor’s attorneys that the lawsuit should be dismissed because Smollett could not have known how much time and money the police would spend investigating his allegations.

Police maintain that Smollett staged the attack, but the actor says it was real.

Prosecutors charged Smollett with lying to the police but abruptly dropped the charges weeks later, angering the police department and mayor’s office.

