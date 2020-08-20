Four defendants pleaded not guilty earlier this month to the charge that they conspired as part of what one defendant called an “unholy alliance” aimed at saving the plants.
A judge allowed Householder to delay that Aug. 6 court appearance to find a new attorney. Householder’s current attorney, Dave Thomas, says he has an unspecified conflict of interest and must drop off the case.
Householder had been scheduled for a hearing Thursday. But Thomas filed a new motion saying Householder still needs more time to find a long-term lawyer, and federal prosecutors didn’t oppose it. U.S. District Judge Timothy Black approved the request Thursday.
Black urged Householder “to expedite his efforts to secure new counsel, so as to avoid the need for any further continuances.”
