Judge allows lawsuit against Prince Andrew

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said the agreement was not so clear.
In a 46-page decision, Kaplan wrote that the only factor he had to consider in deciding the prince’s motion to dismiss was whether the agreement could be interpreted in multiple ways. Kaplan wrote that it is “not open to the Court now to decide, as a matter of fact, just what the parties to the release in the 2009 settlement agreement signed by Ms. Giuffre and Mr. Epstein actually meant.”
Andrew, 61, has vehemently denied the allegations in the lawsuit and has not been criminally charged.
In the lawsuit, Giuffre alleges that the prince sexually abused her in multiple encounters, causing lasting trauma and other personal harm. She seeks unspecified monetary damages. Giuffre’s attorney David Boies said her team is “obviously pleased” with the decision and “that evidence will now be taken under oath.”
Giuffre came into Epstein’s orbit as a teenager, allegedly recruited by his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, who was convicted late last month on sex-trafficking and other counts in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
— Shayna Jacobs
OHIO
Justices toss GOP Statehouse maps
The Ohio Supreme Court declared GOP-drawn legislative maps invalid on Wednesday, agreeing with voting rights advocates that the lines were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.
In a 4-to-3 ruling, the court sent the maps back to the Ohio Redistricting Commission to take another crack at complying with provisions of a 2015 constitutional amendment. That amendment requires that there be an attempt at avoiding partisan favoritism. Justices gave the panel 10 days and retained jurisdiction to review their handiwork.
The dispute comes amid the process of redrawing legislative and congressional district maps that states must undertake once per decade to reflect changes from the U.S. Census.
This was the powerful Redistricting Commission’s first time drawing new legislative maps of 99 Ohio House and 33 Ohio Senate districts. Its members — five Republicans and two Democrats — failed to arrive at bipartisan consensus, so the map they approved Sept. 16 along party lines was set to last only four years, rather than 10 years.
— Associated Press
DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
Army ups bonuses for recruits to $50,000
The U.S. Army, for the first time, is offering a maximum enlistment bonus of $50,000 to highly skilled recruits who join for six years as the service struggles to lure soldiers into certain critical jobs during the continuing pandemic.
Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, head of Army Recruiting Command, told the Associated Press that shuttered schools and the competitive job market over the past year have posed significant challenges for recruiters.
In the last two years, as the pandemic raged, many decided to stay in, lessening the pressure on recruiting to help keep the Army at its full strength of 485,000. Last year’s recruiting goal was 57,500, and Vereen said it will be about the same this year.
To entice recruits, those who sign up for a six-year enlistment in one of several high-demand career fields can get bonuses that total as much as $50,000. Given the high standards, it will be difficult for many to qualify for the top bonus. Until now, the Army has offered a maximum bonus of $40,000.
— Associated Press