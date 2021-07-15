Thursday’s hearing came as attorneys continued with final preparations for Kelly’s long-delayed sex-trafficking trial, scheduled to begin Aug. 9 in Brooklyn federal court.
The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling R&B singer is charged with leading an enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. Federal prosecutors say the group selected victims at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly.
The case is only part of the legal peril facing the singer, born Robert Sylvester Kelly. He also has pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota. He denies ever abusing anyone.