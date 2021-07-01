Tisaby was hired by Democratic Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to investigate Greitens. The indictment against Tisaby alleges he denied taking notes during his interview of the woman who was involved with Greitens, although a recording showed him doing so. The indictment also says that while Tisaby claimed he didn’t receive notes from the prosecutor’s office before interviewing the woman, a document uncovered during grand jury proceedings showed Gardner provided Tisaby her notes.