While reconciling the books, Dallas County Election Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole noticed she did not have enough ballots for everyone who showed up to vote.
She filed the court petition and affidavit for a recount late Friday, reported WFAA-TV.
The drives are a piece of voting equipment Dallas County used for the first time during the March 3 primary elections — representing almost a tenth of the total vote centers open on Super Tuesday.
“Of the 44 thumb drivers, 16 were not received in a timely manner to the Elections Department and 28 were from voting machines not scheduled to be used but were used by volunteer election officials,” Pippins-Poole said in a statement Saturday evening addressing the blunder.
The recount will take place on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and will only concern the paper ballots from the 44 machines that were missed.
