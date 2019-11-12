Authorities say Oliver was on duty and in uniform in October 2018 when pulled his patrol car alongside a woman and instructed her to get in.

The woman reported that Oliver exposed himself and told her she had an active warrant for her arrest but that he would let her go if she performed oral sex on him.

Authorities say Oliver allowed the woman to leave after she performed the sex act.

